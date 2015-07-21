UPDATE 1-Thai Bank of Ayudhya Q2 profit up 26 pct, cuts 2015 loans target

* Q2 net profit 4.35 bln baht vs forecast 4.4 bln baht

* 2015 loan growth target at 4-6 pct, GDP seen at 2.7-3.2 pct

* NPLs at 2.35 pct of lending vs 2.36 pct in Q1 (Adds comments on economy, NPLs)

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, said its second-quarter net profit rose 26 percent from a year earlier, but cut 2015 loan growth target to 4-6 percent from an earlier forecast of 7-9 percent due to a weak economic outlook.

Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), revised down Thailand’s economic growth forecast for 2015 to 2.7-3.2 percent from 3.3-3.8 percent projected earlier, president and CEO Noriaki Goto said in a statement.

The new lending target excluded the effect of a loan transfer from MUFG’s Bangkok branch, which boosted the bank’s lending by 23 percent in the first half, the statement said.

Net profit stood at 4.35 billion baht ($126.16 million) for April-June, up from 3.46 billion baht the same period a year earlier.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities forecast a net profit of 4.4 billion baht for the quarter.

Bank of Ayudhya, 76.88 percent owned by MUFG, is the market leader in the personal loan and credit card businesses.

Its retail loans grew 2 percent in the first half, while lending to small to medium sized companies contracted 5.6 percent due to a slowing economy.

The bank’s non-performing loans were steady at 2.35 percent of total lending at the end of June, versus 2.36 percent in the first quarter after it sold NPL of 1.4 billion baht to a third party in the second quarter, the statement said. ($1 = 34.4800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Sunil Nair)