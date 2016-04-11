FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy says carrying out inspection at Bank of China offices
April 11, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Bank of Italy says carrying out inspection at Bank of China offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Monday it is carrying out a routine inspection at the Italian offices of state-owned Bank of China.

Bank of China previously told Reuters the supervisory inspection was taking place, and said it was collaborating with Italian authorities.

“It is a routine inspection. We confirm what the Bank of China said,” said a spokeswoman for the Bank of Italy.

A source said the ongoing inspection, which started a few days ago, had been triggered by a judicial investigation in Florence. Bank of China denied there was a link. (Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie)

