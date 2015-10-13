FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Six arrested in India's Bank of Baroda money laundering probe
October 13, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Six arrested in India's Bank of Baroda money laundering probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of employees arrests)

NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Monday arrested six people including two employees of state-run Bank of Baroda, in a probe into the suspected laundering of about 60 billion rupees ($922 million) through one of its branches.

“The investigation so far revealed their (the employees’) alleged involvement in facilitating the foreign remittances by violating ... procedures/guidelines,” India’s Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Separately, India’s Enforcement Directorate, responsible for fighting financial crime, arrested four others, describing them of acting as coordinators or middle men.

Over the weekend, police said they had searched the offices of 50 companies as part of a probe into the case, launched at the bank’s behest.

The bank said on Monday as far as it was aware any loss would be insignificant as a result of case. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and David Holmes)

