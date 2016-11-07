BRIEF-Ferrari could sell way more than 10,000 cars in 2025, won't commit
Nov 7 Ferrari Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analyst call:
Nov 7 India's Bank of Baroda Ltd said it appointed Ratnesh Kumar as managing director and chief executive of its investment banking subsidiary, Bank of Baroda Capital Markets Ltd.
Kumar, who has 23 years of experience in Indian capital markets and financial services, previously served as the managing director, head- cash equities and chief executive of Standard Chartered Securities India.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Nov 7 Ferrari Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analyst call:
LONDON, Nov 7 Some major shareholders in HSBC want the bank to give greater reassurance on succession-planning for its chairman and chief executive, concerned that a timetable for replacing veterans Douglas Flint and Stuart Gulliver may be slipping.
* Platform gets $1.3 bln investment from National Bank of Canada