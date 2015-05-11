FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda exec: asset quality has improved more than expected
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda exec: asset quality has improved more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - India’s Bank Of Baroda :

* Exec says: slippages declined in Q4 sequentially

* Exec says: asset quality has improved more than expected

* Exec says: restructured advances increased 16 percent in FY15

* Exec says: capital adequacy ratio is very comfortable

* Exec says: expects higher tax outgo this fiscal year

* Exec says: exposure to steel sector is fairly high

* Exec says: bulk of restructured loans from infra and steel sectors

* Exec says: NPA scenario for banks unlikely to improve significantly in six months

* Exec says: not seeing major demand for credit from any sector other than commercial real estate

* Exec says: hopes net interest margins remain at same level (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.