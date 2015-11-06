India's Bank of Baroda Q2 profit tumbles as provisions spike

MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd‘s, India’s second-biggest state-run lender by assets, second-quarter profit slumped about 89 percent on Friday, hit by a sharp rise in provisions as bad loans jumped.

Shares in the Mumbai-based bank, which in August became one of the first state owned lenders to appoint a private sector chairman, tumbled almost 10 percent at the market open. At 0400 GMT, the stock was down 5.5 percent.

Net profit fell to 1.24 billion rupees ($18.9 million) for its quarter ended Sept. 30 from 11.04 billion rupees reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a statement on Friday.

The gross bad loan ratio for the quarter rose to 5.56 percent, a jump from 4.13 percent in the previous three months and 3.32 percent in the same quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 65.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Anand Basu)