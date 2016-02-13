India's Bank of Baroda posts Q3 loss as bad loans surge

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda, India’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a quarterly loss of 33.42 billion rupees ($491 million), as bad loans at the state-run bank increased sharply.

The loss for the fiscal third quarter ending Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 3.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 4.93 billion rupees for the bank, which late last year too on a chief executive from the private sector as part of a government bid to reform state banks.