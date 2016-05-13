FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Bank of Baroda posts surprise Q4 loss on sharply higher bad loans
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

India's Bank of Baroda posts surprise Q4 loss on sharply higher bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda, India’s second biggest lender by assets, swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as bad loans rose sharply.

The company reported a net loss of 32.30 billion rupees ($483.82 million) for the three months to March 31, compared with a profit of 5.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 3.03 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 9.99 percent in the March quarter from 9.68 percent in the December quarter. Provisions, including for loan losses, were over three times higher than last year at 68.58 billion rupees. ($1 = 66.7605 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.