FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of China (HK) says issues 1 bln yuan of 3-yr bonds with 3.5 pct coupon
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 29, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of China (HK) says issues 1 bln yuan of 3-yr bonds with 3.5 pct coupon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd said on Tuesday it has issued 1 billion yuan ($157.17 million) of 3-year panda bonds with a coupon of 3.5 percent.

It is the first issue of such yuan-denominated bonds by an overseas bank in China’s interbank bond market.

The bank made the announcement in an emailed statement.

HSBC Holdings Plc and Bank of China (Hong Kong) were approved to issue 1 billion yuan and 10 billion yuan of panda bonds, respectively, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said last week.

HSBC is also selling bonds on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.3627 yuan) (Reporting by Bi Xiaowen; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.