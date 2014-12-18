FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China opens commodity business centre in London
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 18, 2014

Bank of China opens commodity business centre in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bank of China has opened a commodity business centre in London, it said on Thursday, following the establishment of similar centres in Singapore and Shanghai.

China is the world’s biggest consumer of commodities, and many state-owned and privately-owned Chinese companies are active participants in international commodity trading.

“With the establishment of the London centre as a regional specialised commodity business centre, we will complete our strategic layout in Europe and the Middle East,” Bank of China said.

It said it planned to establish a further commodity centre in New York to manage its commodity business globally.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
