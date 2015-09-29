BOC Hong Kong prices Rmb1bn Panda bond

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (IFR) - Bank of China (Hong Kong) has issued a 1 billion renminbi ($157.1 million) three-year bond at 3.5 percent in China’s interbank bond market, according to traders.

Last week, BOCHK and HSBC were the first offshore commercial banks to win approval to issue yuan-denominated bonds, also called Panda bonds, in China’s domestic market.

HSBC is also offering 1 billion renminbi of Panda bonds today and the result of the transaction is expected to come out this afternoon.

BOCHK’s coupon hit the low end of the initial price range of 3.5-3.7 percent. It is lower than the yield seen for financial bonds issued by domestic commercial banks with maturities of three years, which was around 3.77 percent yesterday on the secondary market.

The People’s Bank of China announced last Tuesday that it would allow BOCHK and HSBC to issue yuan-denominated bonds in the domestic market.

BOCHK, the Hong Kong lender controlled by the state-owned Bank of China, has won approval to issue 10 billion renminbi of debt while HSBC has been allowed to issue 1 billion renminbi. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)