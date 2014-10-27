Bank of China to open regional CEE centre in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of China will open its regional central eastern European centre in Budapest this year, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is currently on a visit to China. The Bank of China has already co-operated with Hungarian state-owned Eximbank in financing investment projects in Hungary in the past.
The Foreign Ministry did not provide any further details.
