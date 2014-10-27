FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China to open regional CEE centre in Hungary
October 27, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of China to open regional CEE centre in Hungary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of China will open its regional central eastern European centre in Budapest this year, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is currently on a visit to China. The Bank of China has already co-operated with Hungarian state-owned Eximbank in financing investment projects in Hungary in the past.

The Foreign Ministry did not provide any further details.

Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by David Evans

