FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of China to see drop in 2016 net interest margin - president
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Bank of China to see drop in 2016 net interest margin - president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - The president of Bank of China Ltd (BoC) on Wednesday said he expected the lender’s net interest margin to decline in 2016.

Chen Siqing, who heads China’s fourth-largest bank, also said at a press conference that BoC will maintain performance in 2016 on a par with that of 2015.

Speaking at the same event, BoC’s chief risk officer said he was not optimistic about asset quality in China’s banking sector in 2016.

The bank released its fourth-quarter earnings earlier in the day, with net profit that was above analyst estimates. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.