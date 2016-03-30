Bank of China to see drop in 2016 net interest margin - president

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - The president of Bank of China Ltd (BoC) on Wednesday said he expected the lender’s net interest margin to decline in 2016.

Chen Siqing, who heads China’s fourth-largest bank, also said at a press conference that BoC will maintain performance in 2016 on a par with that of 2015.

Speaking at the same event, BoC’s chief risk officer said he was not optimistic about asset quality in China’s banking sector in 2016.

The bank released its fourth-quarter earnings earlier in the day, with net profit that was above analyst estimates. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Christopher Cushing)