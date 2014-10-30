Bank of China's Q3 profit up 5 pct, bad loan ratio rises

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China (BoC) , the country’s fourth-largest lender by market value, reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, in line with analysts’ estimates, but its non-performing loan ratio rose as an economic slowdown pinches clients.

Net profit rose 5 percent to 41.4 billion yuan ($6.77 billion) in the quarter, according to the bank’s unaudited financial statements filed on Thursday.

That was in line with the average forecast of 41.9 billion yuan for the quarter in a Reuters poll of analysts.

BoC’s non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.07 percent at the end of September compared with 1.02 percent at end-June.

China's bad loan levels were at 1.08 percent at the end of June, according to official data, the highest ratio since 2011.