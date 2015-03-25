FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China Q4 profit rises 5 pct, within analyst estimates
March 25, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of China Q4 profit rises 5 pct, within analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country’s fourth-largest lender, said on Wednesday net profit rose 5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, within analyst estimates.

Profit reached 38.5 billion yuan ($6.20 billion) in the three months through December from 36.7 billion yuan in the same period a year prior. The result compared with an average analyst estimate of 37.7 billion yuan according to Thomson Reuters data.

For the whole of 2014, net profit rose to 169.6 billion yuan from 157.0 billion yuan a year earlier.

BoC’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.18 percent at end-December, from 1.07 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

