Bank of China Q3 profit falls 1.5 percent, bad loans rise
October 29, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of China Q3 profit falls 1.5 percent, bad loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a 1.5 percent fall in net profit in the third quarter as bad loans grew.

Profit for June-September was 40.8 billion yuan ($6.42 billion) from 41.4 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 0.975 percent average growth estimate of four analysts polled by Reuters.

BoC’s non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.43 percent at September-end from 1.41 percent three months prior. ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
