Bank of China Q4 profit rises 2 pct, above analyst estimates
March 30, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Bank of China Q4 profit rises 2 pct, above analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country’s fourth-largest lender, said on Wednesday net profit rose 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, above analyst estimates.

Profit reached 39 billion yuan ($6.03 billion) in the three months through December from 38.5 billion yuan in the same period a year prior.

The result compared with an average estimate of 36 billion yuan extrapolated from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters on their expected yearly net profit.

For the whole of 2015, net profit rose to 170.85 billion yuan from 169.6 billion yuan a year earlier.

BoC’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.43 percent as at end-December, from 1.43 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

