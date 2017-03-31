FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Bank of China Q4 profit falls 24 pct, misses analyst estimates
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 8:57 AM / 5 months ago

Bank of China Q4 profit falls 24 pct, misses analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-largest lender by assets, on Friday said net profit fell about 24 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, missing analyst estimates.

Profit reached 29.8 billion yuan ($4.32 billion) for the three months ended December, from 39 billion yuan a year prior.

The result compared with an average estimate of 32 billion yuan from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For 2016, net profit rose to 164.578 billion yuan from 170.85 billion yuan a year earlier.

BoC's non-performing loan ratio was 1.46 percent as at end-December, from 1.48 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.8904 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

