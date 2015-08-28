FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of China H1 profit flat, soured loans rise
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 28, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of China H1 profit flat, soured loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported flat net profit growth in the first half, as bad loans grew.

BoC said its net profit for the January-June period was 90.7 billion yuan ($14.20 billion), up 1.1 percent from 89.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period. Three analysts on average had forecast a first-half profit of 90.8 billion, according to Starmine data.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 44.9 billion yuan in the second quarter, up from 44.4 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

BoC’s non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.41 percent at end-June from 1.33 percent at end-March. ($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.