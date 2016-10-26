FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Bank of China Q3 profit up 2.4 pct
October 26, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

Bank of China Q3 profit up 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a 2.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating estimates.

Profit for the June to September period was 41.8 billion yuan ($6.18 billion) compared with 40.8 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result beat the 2.1 percent average profit growth estimate of three analysts, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The compression in net interest margin, the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid out to depositors, continued for state-owned BoC in the third quarter, falling to 1.85 percent from 1.90 percent at end-June.

Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose slightly to 1.48 percent at end-September from 1.47 percent three months ago.

$1 = 6.7681 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting By Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
