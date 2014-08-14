Bank of China gets approval to issue $16 bln in preference shares

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bank of China , the country’s fourth-biggest lender, has obtained regulatory approval to issue up to $16 billion worth of preference shares, which will help boost its capital adequacy ratio.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission has given the green light for the Beijing-based lender to issue preferred shares of up to 60 billion yuan ($9.75 billion) in the domestic market and up to $6.5 billion overseas, the bank said in a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange.

As economic growth eases and bad debt builds up, China’s banks are rushing to strengthen their balance sheets to meet new global capital rules known as Basel III.

The Chinese government has been rigorously enforcing these regulations in efforts to ward off a financial crisis following a huge run-up in debt since 2008 and a marked slowdown in the economy.

Apart from the Bank of China, other top Chinese lenders such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd also plan to issue preferred shares worth billions of dollars.

The announcement came after markets in China and Hong Kong had closed.

Bank of China’s Shanghai-listed shares had closed 0.4 percent lower, compared with a fall of 0.7 percent in the Shanghai composite index. Its Hong Kong stock ended 0.5 percent down, lagging the Hang Seng Index’s 0.4 percent fall.