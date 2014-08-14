FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AgBank, Bank of China get approval to issue $29 bln in preference shares
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 14, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-AgBank, Bank of China get approval to issue $29 bln in preference shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Agricultural Bank of China in paragraphs 1, 2, 8)

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) and Bank of China the country’s third- and fourth-biggest lenders, have obtained regulatory approval to issue up to $29 billion worth of preference shares to help shore up their capital.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission has given the green light for AgBank to issue preferred shares for up to 80 billion yuan ($13 billion), the bank said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Bank of China also had approval to issue preferred shares of up to 60 billion yuan ($9.75 billion) in the domestic market and up to $6.5 billion overseas, the bank said in a separate filing.

As economic growth eases and bad debt build, China’s banks are rushing to strengthen their balance sheets to meet new global capital rules known as Basel III.

The Chinese government has been rigorously enforcing these regulations in efforts to ward off a financial crisis following a huge run-up in debt since 2008 and a marked slowdown in the economy.

Other top Chinese lenders such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) also plan to issue preferred shares worth billions of dollars.

The announcements came after markets in China and Hong Kong had closed.

In Shanghai, AgBank and Bank of China’s shares had closed 0.4 percent lower, compared with a fall of 0.7 percent in the Shanghai composite index.

In Hong Kong, AgBank’s shares ended 1.1 percent down, while Bank of China’s stock fell 0.5 percent, lagging the Hang Seng Index’s 0.4 percent fall.

1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE and Meg Shen in HONG KONG; editing by Jane Baird and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.