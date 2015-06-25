FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Chongqing plans $800 mln share sale to replenish capital
June 25, 2015 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Chongqing plans $800 mln share sale to replenish capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd said on Thursday it would issue to third party investors new shares worth HK$6.2 billion ($799.79 million) that will be traded in Hong Kong, in a bid to replenish core capital and enhance risk resistance.

The Chinese lender will issue 810 million new shares to investors including SAIC Motor, Shanghai Shimao , insurer Sino Life, equity investment firm National Holdings, and financial group Zhongrong International Trust.

“The bank expects to achieve synergies with major placees including SAIC subscribers, Shimao subscribers and Sino Life by way of strategic coordination and business cooperation,” Chairman Gan Weimin said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The new shares will be issued at HK$7.65 per share, or 3.7 percent discount to its previous close, the bank added. ($1 = 7.7520 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

