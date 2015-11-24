FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus to extend term of Hourican as CEO
November 24, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Cyprus to extend term of Hourican as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus on Tuesday said it would extend the appointment of John Hourican as its chief executive officer for a further two years after he reconsidered his intention to step down.

The former Royal Bank of Scotland executive will sign a new two-year contract effective from February 2016, the bank said in a statement.

The Ireland native took the helm of the bank in late 2013 after international creditors called on the lender to ‘bail-in’ uninsured deposits of its customers to recapitalise.

Hourican oversaw a one-billion-euro recapitalisation programme of the bank backed by private investors in mid-2014. (Writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)

