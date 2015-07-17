UPDATE 1-Bank of Cyprus to sell stake in Russia's Uniastrum Bank

(Adds background, detail)

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus said on Friday it had agreed to sell its stake in Russia’s Uniastrum Bank and other Russian assets as part of a plan to reduce exposure to the country.

It will sell the majority of its Russian operations, including its 80 percent stake in Uniastrum Bank, to Artyom Avetisyan, the majority shareholder in Russia’s Regional Credit Bank, it said.

The transaction is worth a nominal consideration of 7 million euros, it said.

Bank of Cyprus had previously reclassified its Russian operations as a disposal group held for sale citing the deteriorating economic conditions in Russia. It acquired its shareholding in Uniastrum in 2008.

The Cypriot lender has been disposing overseas assets since suffering from its exposure to Greek sovereign debt writedowns in 2011 and 2012.

Cypriot banks’ exposure to Greece triggered an international bailout of the Mediterranean island and the first bail-in on deposits at a bank in a euro zone member state.

Bank of Cyprus had to be recapitalised with 47.5 percent of its clients’ deposits exceeding 100,000 euros converted into equity, many of whom were wealthy Russians. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Timothy Heritage and Jason Neely)