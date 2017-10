LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The Bank of England, rated Aa1/AAA/AAA, has opened books on a USD2bn RegS/144A three-year bond on Monday at mid-swaps minus 3bp area, one of the banks managing the deal said.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and RBC are lead managers on the bond, that is to be priced later on Monday.