Bank of England builds new unit to crunch economic data-Bloomberg

July 2 (Reuters) - Bank of England’s new Chief Economist Andy Haldane is creating a unit internally to crunch data and improve economic analysis, Bloomberg reported.

Paul Robinson, the former head of foreign-exchange research at Barclays Plc, has also joined the bank as the head of advanced analytics and will run the team, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1iSWBjo)

The move is part of several steps initiated by BoE Governor Mark Carney to restructure the bank’s operations, after it faced growing criticism of its response to possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

Bank of England’s press office declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)