FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Georgia updates on strategy, launches placing
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Georgia updates on strategy, launches placing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc :

* Updated strategy, acquisitions and capital raising

* Intention to place up to 3.59 million new ordinary shares with existing and new institutional investors representing up to 9.99 pct of BGH’s current issued share capital

* From net proceed use $51 million for proposed acquisition of JSC Privatbank

* Also $52 million for acquisition of a minority interest in Georgian Global Utilities Ltd

* Further hospital acquisitions in healthcare business in support of BGH’s existing plans to IPO healthcare business in 2015

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated book-build process which will be launched immediately following this announcement

* Citigroup Global Markets has been appointed as global coordinator, together with Numis Securities Limited, RBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners

* Intends to pay special dividends upon realisation of its financial investments and is targeting at least three special dividends in next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.