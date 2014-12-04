BRIEF-Bank of Georgia updates on strategy, launches placing

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc :

* Updated strategy, acquisitions and capital raising

* Intention to place up to 3.59 million new ordinary shares with existing and new institutional investors representing up to 9.99 pct of BGH’s current issued share capital

* From net proceed use $51 million for proposed acquisition of JSC Privatbank

* Also $52 million for acquisition of a minority interest in Georgian Global Utilities Ltd

* Further hospital acquisitions in healthcare business in support of BGH’s existing plans to IPO healthcare business in 2015

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated book-build process which will be launched immediately following this announcement

* Citigroup Global Markets has been appointed as global coordinator, together with Numis Securities Limited, RBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners

* Intends to pay special dividends upon realisation of its financial investments and is targeting at least three special dividends in next five years