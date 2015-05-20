Bank of Georgia reports 16 percent rise in first-quarter profit

May 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Georgia reported a 16 percent rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by a jump in lending, a devaluation of the Georgian lari and the bank’s acquisition of Privatbank.

Profit rose to GEL 62.3 million ($26.95 million) in the quarter ended March from GEL 53.6 million a year earlier.

Net interest margin increased to 7.8 percent compared with 7.5 percent a year ago.

Bank of Georgia has more than a third of Georgian banks’ market share based on total assets, total loans, total deposits and total shareholders’ equity