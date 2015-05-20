CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Bank of Georgia's first-quarter profit rises 16 pct

(Corrects last bullet to say shares up as much as 3 pct, not 2.4 pct)

* Q1 profit up at 62.3 lari mln vs 53.6 mln lari

* Banking net interest income grows 49.5 pct to 121 mln lari

* Net interest margin rises to 7.8 pct vs 7.5 pct

* Shares up as much as 3 pct

May 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC, the holding company for JSC Bank of Georgia, reported a 16 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by robust income in its banking and healthcare businesses.

Shares in the bank rose as much as 3 percent in morning trade, making the stock the top percentage gainer on the FTSE-350 Banks Financials Index.

The bank, which gained premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2012, said its balance sheet was positively affected by the weaker lari.

The Georgian lari weakened about 20 percent against the dollar in the quarter ended March 31.

Profit rose to 62.3 million lari ($26.95 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from 53.6 million lari a year earlier.

Rival TBC Bank reported a 28 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by robust lending.

Georgia’s economic growth slowed to 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2015 from 7.2 percent a year earlier, hurt by the depreciation of the lari against the dollar, slower rate of growth in tourism and a decline in exports and remittances.

Numis analysts in a note said Georgia being one of the most free-market economies in Europe with an under-developed banking market, made for a very positive medium-term backdrop for Bank of Georgia.

“We continue to believe that Bank of Georgia will deliver superior to sector growth and returns which combined with its discount valuation make the shares very attractive,” the analysts said.

The bank reported a rise in net interest margin to 7.8 percent from 7.5 percent a year earlier.

Group revenue increased 39 percent to 195.7 million lari.

Banking net interest income rose 49.5 percent to 121 million lari, boosted by a jump in lending, devaluation of the lari and the bank’s recent acquisition of Privatbank.

Gross profit rose 81.3 percent to 16.9 million lari at the bank’s healthcare business, which comprises Georgia Healthcare Group, the largest health insurance provider in Georgia.

The Tbilisi-headquartered bank also reported a robust cost to income ratio improvement to 36.8 percent from 41.5 percent earlier.

Bank of Georgia last December acquired Privatbank, the country’s 9th largest bank, to strengthen its retail banking division.

The national banking group has more than a third of Georgian banks’ market share based on total assets, total loans, total deposits and total shareholders’ equity.