CORRECTED-Bank of India to raise at least 12.50 bln rupees via perpetual bonds -sources
July 23, 2014 / 11:03 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Bank of India to raise at least 12.50 bln rupees via perpetual bonds -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove AK Capital’s name from arrangers)

MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - State-run lender Bank of India plans to raise at least 12.50 billion rupees ($208.06 million) via perpetual Tier 1 bonds, several sources directly involved in the deal told Reuters.

The issue, which opens on July 25, will also have a greenshoe amount of another 12.5 billion rupees, the sources added.

Axis Bank and Darashaw are among the arrangers of the issue. ($1 = 60.0800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

