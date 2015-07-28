FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of India Q1 net plunges 84 pct; bad loans zoom
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of India Q1 net plunges 84 pct; bad loans zoom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Bank of India, the nation’s third-biggest state-run lender by assets, reported a sharply bigger-than-expected 84 percent fall in quarterly profit as bad loans surged.

Net profit fell to 1.3 billion rupees ($20.3 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30, from 8.06 billion rupees reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 3.31 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.8 percent in the June quarter from 5.39 percent in the previous three months and 3.28 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 64.0200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.