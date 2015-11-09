FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of India sinks to Q2 loss as bad debt provisions jump
November 9, 2015

Bank of India sinks to Q2 loss as bad debt provisions jump

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bank of India, the nation’s third-biggest state-run lender by assets, sank to a quarterly net loss of 11.26 billion rupees ($169.6 million), hit by higher provisions for bad loans that more than doubled against the same period a year ago

In the same quarter to September last year, the bank had posted a 7.86-billion-rupee profit, and analysts on average had expected a net profit of 3.72 billion rupees.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans climbed to 7.55 percent in the second quarter, compared with 6.8 percent in the previous quarter, and 3.54 percent in the same three months a year ago. ($1 = 66.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Sunil Nair)

