FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ireland to buy 274 mln euro of commercial loans from Danske
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Ireland to buy 274 mln euro of commercial loans from Danske

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland :

* Bank of Ireland and Goldman Sachs have agreed terms to acquire a commercial loan portfolio of face value 540 million euros from Danske Bank a/s

* Bank of Ireland will acquire a 274 million euro portfolio of performing commercial loans

* Goldman Sachs in conjunction with Pepper Asset Servicing, as servicer, will acquire balance

* The transaction is expected to close shortly

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.