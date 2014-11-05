FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland says home loan arrears down 24 pct from peak
November 5, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Ireland says home loan arrears down 24 pct from peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland said on Wednesday that its proportion of homeowners in arrears was down 24 percent from a peak at the end of September, and investment property loans in distress had fallen 12 percent from their peak.

The bank said in a trading update last week that early and default mortgage arrears continued to reduce in the third quarter. It gave these more detailed numbers in a presentation at a parliamentary committee.

At the end of June, the bank’s proportion of homeowners in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 7 percent, from 7.4 percent at the end of last year, the lowest in the industry. Buy-to-let mortgage arrears rose to 18.5 percent but neared stabilisation, the bank said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

