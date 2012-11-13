Orders rush in for Bank of Ireland covered bond

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Demand for Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank’s three-year covered bond has surpassed EUR1.5bn with more than 120 accounts participating according to one of the bookrunners.

Guidance has been revised to 275bp area from initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high 200s. Lead managers Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, RBS and UBS are keeping books open for the deal that is set to price later on Tuesday. The transaction is expected to be at least EUR500m. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)