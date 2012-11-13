FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland sets final terms on three-year covered bond
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Ireland sets final terms on three-year covered bond

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank has set final terms on a three-year covered bond issue, the first non-government guaranteed bond in the public market from an Irish bank in over three years.

The deal will price at 270bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of revised guidance of 275bp area over. Lead managers Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, RBS and UBS began marketing the trade in the mid swaps plus high 200s on Tuesday morning.

At the last update, order books were approaching EUR2.5bn with more than 170 accounts involved.

