Bank of Ireland bond reinforces bank rehab hopes

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland’s covered bond comeback, which comes hot on the heels of a standout unsecured deal from Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo, has increased hopes that peripheral banks can start to fund again at sustainable levels.

The 3.191% yield on the Irish borrower’s EUR1bn covered deal - the first from the country’s banks in three years - is a watershed moment for financial institutions keen to wean themselves off cheap ECB liquidity at affordable rates in the capital markets.

“It is hugely significant for Bank of Ireland to be back in the public benchmark markets,” said Darach O‘Leary, head of wholesale funding at Bank of Ireland.

“It is further evidence of Bank of Ireland’s commitment in continuing to repay more cost attractive monetary authority borrowings with sustainable market-based funding,” he added, referring to the ECB’s 1% liquidity tap as well as other central bank funding.

BES’ EUR750m three-year unsecured deal sold in late October, which has given Portuguese banks a foothold in the market for the first time in more than two years, has also supported hopes of a market return for banks in bailed-out eurozone countries.

The 5.875% coupon, however, is a high level which the bank itself admits is not sustainable in the long term, and suggests that covered bonds may be a more realistic option for those issuers that are more cost-conscious.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without ECB President Mario Draghi’s pledge that he would do “whatever it takes” to stem the euro crisis, which has spurred a massive risk rally.

Since July, spreads on Irish mortgage-backed covered bonds have more than halved to as tight as 265bp this week, while those on Irish sovereign debt have retraced by nearly 1,000bp in just over a year.

“What has changed the most in the last year is the cost of term liquidity and the key driver behind this change has been [the European] central bank intervention,” said Robert Ellison, co-head of EMEA FIG DCM at UBS.

“As result, new bond issues that would have been unthinkable 12 months ago are now getting done. The likes of BES or Bank of Ireland that would have been trading on a cash price a year ago have seen a huge contraction.”

Bank of Ireland’s outstanding 3.25% June 2015 covered bond, for instance, was bid at mid-swaps plus 297bp this week, equivalent to a cash price of 99.58. A year ago, it was trading around 76 cash.

WHO TAKES THE BATON NEXT?

Strong demand of EUR2.7bn and over EUR2.5bn for the BES and BOI transactions respectively has also propelled confidence that banks are now on the surest footing to rehabilitation since the eurozone crisis.

“The results of Bank of Ireland show that normality is returning to the European credit markets,” said Lorenz Altenburg, an EMEA syndicate banker at Nomura.

“We’re not surprised to see a second-tier Italian name in the market any more and we are getting to a stage where we won’t be surprised to see a Portuguese or Irish credit funding in the public markets.”

Investors are keen for higher yielding paper, and there is growing speculation that Allied Irish Banks is now looking at doing a deal as early as next week. AIB declined to comment.

A range of banks are forecast to prove they are no longer reliant on the ECB’s funding dripfeed.

“With more than EUR2.5bn of orders there is now room for others to take advantage of the demand that is clearly available for high yielding credit from Europe’s periphery,” said Jez Walsh, head of covered bond syndicate at RBS.

Covered bonds - which benefit from security of a pool of on-balance sheet loans - are the financing tool expected to lead peripheral banks’ rehabilitation, as they offer investors dual recourse: to a claim against the issuer and a preferential claim against the cover pool in the event of insolvency.

Issuers are also likely to be attracted by leaner pricing available from covered bonds (relative to unsecured debt).

Covered bonds from banks in peripheral countries are rated higher than their respective sovereigns and they are in line for regulatory advantages as the European Commission has said that the asset class may be exempt from bail-in proposals on private sector participation in post-insolvency burden-sharing.