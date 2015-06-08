FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland mandates banks for debut CoCo - lead
June 8, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Ireland mandates banks for debut CoCo - lead

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland is preparing to hit the road for an inaugural euro Additional Tier 1 bond, according a lead manager.

The bank will meet investors in the UK and across Europe on Tuesday June 9 and Wednesday June 10.

It has mandated Deutsche Bank and UBS as joint structuring advisors and joint bookrunners as well as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Davy and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners for the issue.

The perpetual bond will be temporarily written down if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)

