Bank of Ireland starts marketing inaugural CoCo - lead

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland has set initial price thoughts on an inaugural CoCo perpetual bond at 7.625% area, according to a banker on the deal.

The Irish lender met investors in the UK and across Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday this week for the Additional Tier 1 trade. It is aiming to raise 750m.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint structuring advisers and joint bookrunners while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Davy and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners for the issue.

The deal is expected to be rated B2/B- and will be callable after five-years. Under the terms of the transaction, the bonds will be temporarily written down if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)