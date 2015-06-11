FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ireland sets final terms on inaugural CoCo - lead
June 11, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Ireland sets final terms on inaugural CoCo - lead

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland has set final terms on its inaugural perpetual non-call five CoCo bond and will price a EUR750m size at a yield of 7.375%, according to a lead banker.

The Irish lender had set initial price thoughts at 7.625% area. Orders for the deal passed EUR5bn.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint structuring advisers and joint bookrunners, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Davy and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners.

Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker

