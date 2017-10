LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland, Ba2/BB+/BBB, has attracted orders of more than EUR1.3bn for its EUR500m five-year covered bond on Friday.

Lead managers Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and RBS have fixed guidance at mid-swaps plus 190bp having initially marketed the bond at mid-swaps plus 200-210bp which was quickly revised to mid-swaps plus 195bp area.