Bank of Ireland CEO says examined Grexit, saw as manageable

DUBLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ireland has examined the likely impact on the wider market if Greece were to leave the euro zone and felt that such a scenario would be manageable for its business, chief executive Richie Boucher said on Friday.

“Have we looked at the possibility of Grexit? Yes we have,” Boucher told a news conference after the bank posted its first annual profit since the 2008 financial crisis.

"Clearly a market dislocation could have an impact (but) we felt it would be manageable for the bank."