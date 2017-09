April 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* Traded in line with our expectations since end-2014, modest net interest margin growth

* Asset quality trends have continued to improve in line with our expectations

* Loan volumes 85 billion eur in April versus 82 billion at end-Dec, rise in value of sterling contributed 3 billion

* Loan to deposit ratio 107 percent

* Core tier one ratio 14.6 percent, group’s fully loaded cet1 ratio 11.7 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)