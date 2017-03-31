FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Bank of Ireland announces 30-to-1 share consolidation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 5 months ago

Bank of Ireland announces 30-to-1 share consolidation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland on Friday announced a share consolidation and corporate restructuring in moves it said would help it comply with new European banking regulations.

The bank, Ireland's largest lender by assets, said it has applied to establish a new Irish-incorporated group holding company, Bank of Ireland Group plc, that will become the 100 percent owner of the ordinary stock of the bank.

At the same time it will consolidate its share structure, with ordinary stockholder receiving one share in the new entity for every 30 units of stock held.

Stockholders' ownership of the group will not change as a result of the move, it said. The bank is 14 percent owned by the Irish state.

The move will position the share price "in a range that is more appropriate to the size of the Group" and may assist in reducing share price volatility, the bank said in a statement.

The moves were agreed with regulators at the European Union's Single Resolution Board and the Bank of England, and will allow the bank to comply with new rules on bank bail-ins, it said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.