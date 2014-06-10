FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ireland share placing priced at 0.27 euros per share - source
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Ireland share placing priced at 0.27 euros per share - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - The sale by billionaire investor Wilbur Ross of his entire shareholding in Bank of Ireland (BoI) was priced at 0.265 euros a share on Tuesday, a source familiar with the transaction said.

Ross announced on Monday he would sell his 5.5 percent holding three years after his pioneering investment kept the struggling bank out of state hands, but he added he remained confident about its prospects.

Deutsche Bank acted as sole bookrunner on the placement of Ross’s 1.8 billion shares. The source said the size of the share sale would be in line with the 1.8 billion offered. (Reporting by Freya Berry, Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.