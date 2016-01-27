FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Implementation of bail-in rules should be tweaked - Bank of Italy
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Implementation of bail-in rules should be tweaked - Bank of Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian and European authorities should revise when and how to apply the so-called ‘bail-in’ rules for ailing lenders, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

“A banking system where savers are called in to (shoulder costs) in case of a bank crisis can undermine their confidence,” Panetta said.

So called ‘bail-in’ rules that entered into force in Europe on Jan. 1 impose losses on bank investors, bondholders and even current account holders if a lender needs to be rescued.

In case of systemic weaknesses in the banking sector, the authorities should be very careful in applying the bail-in procedure, Panetta said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.