Implementation of bail-in rules should be tweaked - Bank of Italy

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian and European authorities should revise when and how to apply the so-called ‘bail-in’ rules for ailing lenders, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

“A banking system where savers are called in to (shoulder costs) in case of a bank crisis can undermine their confidence,” Panetta said.

So called ‘bail-in’ rules that entered into force in Europe on Jan. 1 impose losses on bank investors, bondholders and even current account holders if a lender needs to be rescued.

In case of systemic weaknesses in the banking sector, the authorities should be very careful in applying the bail-in procedure, Panetta said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari)