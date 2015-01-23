FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy chief backs reform of 'Popolari' banks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
January 23, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Italy chief backs reform of 'Popolari' banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The reform of Italy’s cooperative, or Popolari, banks will improve the governance, transparency and ability of these lenders to support the economy, the governor of the Bank of Italy said in a TV interview on Friday.

The comments came the day after an association representing the country’s Popolari banks said it would do everything to block the government decree on the reform.

“(The Popolari) banks have performed overall well but ... the governance, the transparency, and the way they support the economy need to be improved,” Ignazio Visco said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“The reform goes in this direction ... so far, so good,” he said, adding that several Popolari were big lenders.

The government on Tuesday approved an emergency decree scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that gives shareholders equal voting rights regardless of the size of their stake. The decree affects Italy’s 10 biggest cooperative banks. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.