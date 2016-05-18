FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Iwate to fully acquire two units via stock swap
May 18, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Iwate to fully acquire two units via stock swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Iwate Ltd :

* Says it plans to fully acquire DC card unit and credit service unit via stock swap respectively, on June 30

* Says one share of DC card unit’s stock will be exchanged with 730 shares of the company’s stock

* Says one share of credit service unit’s stock will be exchanged with 689 shares of the company’s stock

* Says 141,900 of the company’s shares will be exchanged

* Says the two units will be the wholly owned subsidiaries of the company after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aJzEsC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

