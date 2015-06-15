FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Jiangsu plans China IPO, could raise over 40 bln yuan
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Jiangsu plans China IPO, could raise over 40 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Jiangsu plans to launch an IPO in Shanghai and sell as many as 2.6 billion shares to replenish its capital and improve its competitiveness, according to a prospectus posted on the website of China’s securities regulator.

The initial public offering could be worth 40 billion yuan ($6.44 billion) if it is priced at 15.39 yuan a share, or 23 times earnings, a typical valuation for banks in China, the official Securities Times newspaper said on Monday.

The prospectus was issued on Friday. ($1 = 6.2081 yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.